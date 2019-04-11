Wheels stolen from at least 4 vehicles at Weston apartment complex

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several residents of a Weston apartment complex woke up to find all four wheels stolen from their vehicles.

Entire wheels were stolen from at least four vehicles at the Weston Place apartment complex on Post Road, early Thursday morning.

The thief or thieves left nothing behind except the lug nuts in one case.

The vehicles targeted were all Toyota Corollas except for one Honda.

“I’m so mad. I can’t believe things like this happen here,” said victim Corina Cordova.

Cordova said she discovered her car propped up with the wheels missing, Thursday morning.

“I spent the whole day calling the insurance and the police and everything to get it fixed,” said Cordova.

The news of the theft prompted resident Sofia Corennano to check on her own vehicle, which turned out to be OK.

“Honestly, it’s surprising that we’re living like this in here. That you left a car without tires is incredible,” said Corennano.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.