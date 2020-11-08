What’s open and closed due to Eta

(WSVN) - Here is a list of what’s opened and closed due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Schools and Universities

Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Public Schools has cancelled both in-person and online classes on Monday. The district will make a decision Monday afternoon on Tuesday classes.

Florida International University has cancelled both in-person and online classes on Monday.

The University of Miami has switched to online instruction. UM students with clinical rotations are advised to follow the guidance provided by their clinical sites.

Miami Dade College has suspended all classes and college operations on Sunday and Monday.

The Archdiocese of Miami announced that all elementary and high schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be closed on Monday. This includes virtual classes.

Broward

Broward County Public Schools announced they will be reverting to 100% online learning on Monday. Plans for beyond Monday have not yet been released.

Broward College has cancelled all online, remote and in-person classes through Monday. Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Monroe

The Monroe County School District has cancelled all online and in-person classes on Monday. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

Courts and Government Offices

The United States District Courthouses in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce and Key West, including Bankruptcy and Probation, will be closed on Monday. The courthouses will reopen when the school systems in those counties reopen or upon further order of Chief United States District Judge K. Michael Moore.

All Miami-Dade Courts will be closed on Monday. All hearings, including remote hearings, scheduled for Monday, November 9th, are cancelled with the exception of bond/first appearance hearings. Courts are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Hospitals

Baptist Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital are open and operating on normal schedules.

Fishermen’s Community Hospital will close as of 7 p.m. Sunday, and is expected to reopen on Monday, weather permitting.

Baptist Health Urgent Care Centers will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, with the exception of two 24-hour locations in Doral and West Kendall, which will remain open.

Elective surgeries/outpatient procedures at Fishermen’s Community Hospital and Mariners Hospital are cancelled for Monday.

Baptist Health Medical Group offices in Monroe County will be closed on Monday

Public Transportation

Tri-Rail service will remain suspended on Monday, November 9, and until further notice.

Parks and Beaches

All Broward Parks will close at 5 p.m. Sunday and will reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Zoo Miami will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

This list will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.