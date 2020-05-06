Whale shark spotted swimming next to boat off Central Florida

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Boaters in Central Florida had a special encounter with a large whale shark on the side of their boat.

According to FOX 13, Alexa Groat was 12 miles out of Siesta Key with Captain Josh from Siesta Kation Charters on Tuesday when they spotted a 25-foot whale shark.

The shark came up to the surface right next to their boat as they headed back to shore.

Groat recorded video of the creature gliding through the water.

“He was not bothered by us at all and seemed to be showing off a little,” Groat told FOX 13. “Amazing day out on the Gulf!”

