Wet weather puts damper on Memorial Day celebrations in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather has created some complications for Memorial Day weekend parties in South Florida.

Tourists could be seen carrying umbrellas as they walked through the nearly empty Ocean Drive, Friday.

Memorial Day weekend usually brings large crowds to Miami Beach, but this year was a little different.

“We thought it was gonna be hot, sun’s out, buns out, but nah,” said tourist Carii Macc.

Others said they aren’t going to let the rain get in the way of having a good time.

“Man, this rain is kinda bringing down the mood, but we still gonna turn up,” said visitor Meosha Jonson.

Jorge Padilla said he’s going to take cover from the rain. “Change it up. More dining, eating,” he said.

Despite the predictions for heavy downpours, Miami Beach Police said they will still be out in full force.

Officials also want to remind drivers about delays. Ocean Drive will be blocked from Friday morning until Tuesday. A loop will be initiated on Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will take cars north on Collins from Fifth to 16th streets. It will then take motorists south on Washington Avenue.

“It’s all hands on deck to ensure everyone has a great time,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Those who traveled to Fort Lauderdale for some sun may have to make other arrangements on Saturday. The Great American Beach Party has been cancelled due to the weather.

“There’s a possibility of lightning, perhaps some isolated flooding,” said Chaz Adams with the City of Fort Lauderdale. “All of those things combined really doesn’t make for a good day at the beach, unfortunately.”

Organizers of the Fort Lauderdale Air and Sea Show said they will watch the forecast closely. However, they said the event will take place rain or shine.

About 300 Air Force recruits were sworn in prior to the event in Opa-locka, Friday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was a guest at the ceremony. “Never forget what Memorial Day is for,” he said to the group. “It’s to cherish and honor those who lost their lives serving our great nation.”

Meanwhile visitors along Ocean Drive said they’re staying positive about the weather for the weekend. “It’s OK. As long as I don’t get hit by no slimy or no storm, I’m good,” said Briana Montana.

The timing for a few scheduled events in Miami Beach have been changed due to the weather. To see the updates, click here.

