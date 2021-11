DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic in Doral has been affected after debris spilled from a dump truck onto the roadway.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near 25th Street and Northwest 107th Avenue, Thursday morning.

One man could be seen using a shovel trying to put wet cement back into the truck.

A front-end loader responded to the scene to clean the mess.

