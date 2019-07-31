Wet concrete falls on parked cars in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles have been left ruined after liquid concrete fell on them near a construction site in Miami Beach.

The southbound lanes of Alton Road from Lincoln Road to 16th Street in Miami Beach were closed for some time after Miami Beach Police responded to the scene just before 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Marcos Sowinski was inside his white Mercedes C-class sedan when the concrete started falling on his car.

“I heard the noise, and it came and bang so hard,” he said. “I rolled inside the car as small as I could, and I kept feeling it coming down. Debris. Wood.”

Sowinski’s car was left covered in concrete, and its front windshield had shattered.

In a video posted on Twitter by Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez, several cars could be seen covered or splattered with concrete.

“Absolutely. This could’ve ended much worse. We discovered what appears to be a concrete pour gone bad,” Rodriguez said. “Several vehicles were damaged, extensively damaged, but thankfully, no one injured.”

UPDATE: Alton Road has now reopened. https://t.co/urG5TtXiXw — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) July 31, 2019

The Miami Beach Building Department stopped work at the construction site until crews made sure the site was safe.

Paramedics treated Sowinski at the scene. He said he’s had five heart attacks during his life, and the Wednesday afternoon incident was another close call.

Sowinski said, “Super freaky, super, like you say, ‘Wow!'”

Plaza Construction, the general contractor for the project, released a statement on the incident, Wednesday.

“The concrete spillage at 1212 Lincoln is currently being cleaned by our staff and thankfully there were no injuries. We are reviewing to see why the spillage took place,” Brad Meltzer, the company’s president, said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

The roadways have since reopened.

