Weston to file lawsuit against Florida statute preventing local gun regulations

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Weston is voting on stricter gun laws in light of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Under current Florida law, local governments cannot pass their own restrictions on guns.

The city commission met Monday to consider passing a gun-control law in defiance of the state statute.

“Item number six is a resolution of the city commission of the City of Weston Florida, authorizing and directing the city attorney to file a lawsuit seeking a declaration that the provisions punishing elected officials set forth in 790.33 Florida statutes for violating the preemption related to the regulation of firearms and ammunition are invalid and inviting other local governments to join the lawsuit,” said Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer.

Any public official that goes against the state’s gun laws can be removed from office by the governor and face a fine of up to $5,000.

The City of Weston refused that code, and has voted to file a lawsuit against the state, while asking other cities to join.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.