Weston teen airlifted after suffering severe burns

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have airlifted a teenage girl to the hospital after, officials said, she suffered severe burns to both of her arms at her home in Weston.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the 13-year-old victim was in the kitchen of her home along Crestwood Circle when she was injured, Sunday night.

Paramedics responded to the home and airlifted the teen to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a trauma alert.

