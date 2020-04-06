Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer tests positive for COVID-19

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Weston officials took to Twitter to confirm their Mayor, Daniel J. Stermer, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The mayor started experiencing symptoms on March 31 and was self quarantined while he awaited test results.
He received the results confirming he had the virus, Sunday night.
The mayor will continue to quarantine and work from home until April 14.
