Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer tests positive for COVID-19

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Weston officials took to Twitter to confirm their Mayor, Daniel J. Stermer, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mayor started experiencing symptoms on March 31 and was self quarantined while he awaited test results.

Our Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for #Coronavirus. Sick since 3/31 he has been in quarantine and received his test results tonight. He will stay in quarantine until 4/14 at min. Always the optimist & fighter, he continues to work from home. #Weston @browardleague pic.twitter.com/Nuk793rqP0 — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) April 6, 2020

He received the results confirming he had the virus, Sunday night.

The mayor will continue to quarantine and work from home until April 14.

