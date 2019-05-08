Weston man sentenced after robbing 2 banks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Weston man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison after he robbed two banks.

A judge gave David Brasher, 36, his sentence in court, Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty after he robbed two banks and attempted to pull off a carjacking.

Investigators said Brasher demanded money from the teller at a Fort Lauderdale Bank of America, near North Federal Highway and Cypress Creek Road, in late 2018.

Officials said he did the same at a Wells Fargo Bank.

