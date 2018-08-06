WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Weston high school coach was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park by a driver who sped away, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Carlo Ulysse Jr. was walking along the shoulder of the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle just south of the Commercial Boulevard exit, early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ulysse was recently hired as the assistant football coach at Cypress Bay High School.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

