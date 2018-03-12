Weston doctor accused of beating girlfriend for 3rd time

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies have once again arrested a Weston doctor accused of beating his girlfriend.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dr. Rafael Azulay, charging him with felony battery.

Deputies said Azulay beat his girlfriend in their Weston home on March 1. The victim said Azulay became enraged when a BSO deputy showed up at their home to do a welfare check on the victim following an anonymous tip to police.

After the deputy left, the victim said Azulay punched her repeatedly and grabbed her by her throat before she bit him and fled the home.

This marks Azulay’s third arrest for domestic violence. He was once arrested in August 2014 and again in April 2015. He was never convicted in either of the cases due to the victim refusing to work with prosecutors.

Azulay is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

