FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Weston doctor accused of killing his father last month has been transferred from the hospital to the Broward County Jail.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Rafael Azulay also tried to take his own life. He is accused of fatally gunning down his father, 67-year-old Asher Azulay, in a home inside a gated community off South Post Road, May 12.

Azulay is being held without bond. He has been charged with premeditated murder.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.