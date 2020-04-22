Westfield Broward partners with BRIO to deliver meals to Plantation Fire Department

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Westfield Broward and BRIO have teamed up to provide meals to the Plantation Fire Department.

On Tuesday morning, 24 meals were delivered to the firefighters/paramedics in an effort to thank them for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal distribution is part of the shopping mall’s campaign to praise organizations working hard to help vulnerable communities during the crisis.

Westfield Broward has also donated $1,000 to Broward Pantry to help provide meals and supplies to families who have been affected by COVID-19.

