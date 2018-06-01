Westbound SR 836 shut down due to bridge construction

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami-Dade County will have to deal with an overnight detour, beginning Friday night, if their travels include the Dolphin Expressway.

All westbound lanes of the highway will be shut down from Northwest 37th to Northwest 42nd avenues due to a bridge construction.

The lane closures begin at 11 p.m. The roadway is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

