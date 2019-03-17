Westbound SR 112 reopens after fatal crash near Okeechobee Road

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All westbound lanes on State Road 112 have reopened to traffic following a fatal collision near the Okeechobee Road exit in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol units were investigating the overnight fatal crash, Sunday morning.

Roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/uq3ZGV7sG6 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 17, 2019

All traffic was diverted onto Okeechobee Road.

The roadway reopened at around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities have not provided details about the number of casualties or how many vehicles were involved.

