NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash temporarily shut down a portion of a major South Florida highway.

The westbound lanes of State Road 112 at Northwest 27th Ave were shut down around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after a fatal crash.

The crash appeared to involve a black sedan and a semi-truck. At least one fatality has been confirmed.

The sedan has since been removed from the scene and traffic reopened around 5:15 p.m.

Motorists in the area may still experience delays.

