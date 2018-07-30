Westbound MacArthur Causeway to partially close for construction

MIAMI (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will experience partial closures while crews complete construction in the area.

Starting 10 p.m. Tuesday, two of the westbound lanes of the MacArthur between, Terminal Island and Alton Road, will close while a contractor performs a full deck replacement on top of the causeway.

Officials said at least one eastbound lane and one westbound lane will remain open at all times.

The closure is expected to last two weeks. However, officials said it may take longer due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

