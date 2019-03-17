Westbound lanes on State Road 112 shut down following fatal crash

(WSVN) - All westbound lanes on State Road 112 have been shut down following a fatal collision.

Florida Highway Patrol units are investigating the overnight fatal crash, Sunday morning.

Traffic Advisory: Westbound State Road 112 is currently shutdown due to a fatal crash investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto Okeechobee Road. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/StPcirPxfO — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) March 17, 2019

All traffic is being diverted onto Okeechobee Road.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.