Westbound lanes on MacArthur Causeway to open for Art Basel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Due to increased traffic during Art Basel Miami Beach, all westbound lanes on the MacArthur Causeway will now be reopened temporarily.

The lanes will open between Alton Road and Terminal Island, starting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, any repair work will continue underneath the bridge.

One westbound lane will be closed again after Art Basel for repair work to continue on top of the bridge.

