Westbound lanes of SR 836 closed for construction in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 836 will be closed i a section of Northwest Miami-Dade as construction crews work in the area this weekend.

The closures along the Dolphin Expressway are scheduled to go into effect Friday from Northwest 27th Avenue to Le Jeune Road, beginning at 11 p.m.

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will shut down again from 11 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.