(WSVN) - Traffic has been delayed after a deadly crash on the Dolphin Expressway.

The crash happened near Northwest 42nd Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials sent pictures to 7News showing the mangled car involved.

FHP said the driver of the red Corvette lost control and collided into a concrete barrier.

The passenger died on the scene and the driver suffered minor injuries.

All westbound lanes have been closed to traffic for hours.

