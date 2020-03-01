Westbound lanes of 79th Street bridge closed after bridge gets stuck in upright position

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street bridge, connecting Miami to North Bay Village and Miami Beach, is stuck in the upright position, according to officials.

Officials said the bridge became stuck just after 1 p.m., Sunday.

Maintenance crews at the bridge and are making repairs, officials said.

The eastbound lanes have reopened, but the westbound lanes remain closed.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while crews make repairs.

