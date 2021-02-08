Westbound I-595 shut down before 441 as crews work to clear fuel leak

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 595 have been shut down just before U.S. 441 as crews work to clean a fuel leak following a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash involving a jack-knifed tractor-trailer along the westbound lanes of I-595, just before the ramps to U.S. 441, at around 10:20 a.m., Monday.

No injures were reported in the crash.

The tractor-trailer has since been removed from the scene but nearly 80 gallons of fuel leaked as a result of the crash.

The highway remains closed as crews work to clean up the spilled diesel fuel.

