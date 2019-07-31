Westbound Hollywood Boulevard in downtown Hollywood to close for installation of water line

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Hollywood Boulevard at the Florida East Coast Railroad crossing in downtown Hollywood will close to allow crews to connect a water line running underneath the tracks.

The closure, between North 21st Avenue and 24th Avenue, will begin at 9 p.m., Wednesday, and will reopen at 5 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said the eastbound lanes will remain open and unaffected.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes while the road is shut down.

Officials said traffic will be detoured northbound on North 21st Avenue, westbound on Polk Street and southbound on North 24th Avenue.

