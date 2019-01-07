SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a home in the West Perrine neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 105th Avenue and 172nd Street, just after 5:20 p.m., Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find black smoke coming from the home.

While some crews focused to put out the fire on the rear of the property, another crew entered the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

