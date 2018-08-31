West Park woman has wedding dress, dog food stolen by repeat package snatcher

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is dealing with a repeat package snatcher days after her wedding dress was stolen from her West Park home.

Surveillance video captured a man casually walking up to the porch and grabbing a package along Edmund and Sulton Road, Friday.

The homeowner said the package contained food for her dog, who had been without food for a couple of days.

“I told all of my neighbors, just in case,” Massiel Rodriguez said. “I thought it was a neighbor helping me out, and I just see this guy walking away with my package.”

The homeowner says she installed a doorbell camera after her wedding dress was stolen on Aug. 20.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.