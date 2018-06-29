WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled a fire that broke out at a crematorium in West Park.

A 7News viewer sent in drone video showing smoke pouring out of the business along Southwest 56th Terrace and 25th Street, Friday night.

Officials said a body being cremated sparked more flames and smoke than usual, sending it through the smokestack.

Firefighters on the roof were able to contain the blaze.

No one was hurt.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.