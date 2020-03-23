West Palm Beach restaurant owner gives free meals to service workers laid off due to coronavirus outbreak

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a restaurant in West Palm Beach is giving back to those in the same industry that have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

Given the significant decrease in ordering out, the food would have otherwise gone to waste.

Laid off service industry workers were given hot nutritious meals with a side salad and a roll of toilet paper.

“We’re not turning anyone away, you know,” said restaurant owner Rodney Mayo, “So if someone doesn’t have a meal, we’ll give them a meal as long as we can.”

Mayo is the owner of Howley’s restaurant along with 16 other restaurants. He and some of his staff are working hard to prepare meals for those who recently lost their jobs, among others.

“Most of the restaurant workers, I’m sure everyone knows, live paycheck to paycheck, tip by tip and they’re really desperate,” said Mayo. “It’s sad that we’re at this point, you know. Never in my wildest nightmares did I ever think that we’d be here and doing this.”

Mayo said one woman visited his restaurant who had been a server her whole life.

“She came up, and she was so embarrassed to ask for food and I could tell,” he said. “She broke down and it affected me.”

Just this week, Mayo’s business, Subculture Group, had to part ways with 650 employees. The group has now partnered with nonprofits and community volunteers to be able to continue giving out free meals.

“As long as I’m safe, I want to come out and do something that can help others,” said one volunteer.

People can pick up free meals everyday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Mayo said they will need help from other businesses and government agencies so that their efforts can continue.

“Come mid next week, I think Howley’s is going to be overwhelmed,” he said. “If we’re the only ones doing this, we’re going to be overwhelmed.”

“We can all get through this corona crisis together,” said one volunteer.

Organizers hope to set up other food distribution sites at the restaurants that are closed as soon as possible.

