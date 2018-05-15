West Miami-Dade woman says late husband’s vintage Corvette stolen on Mother’s Day

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida widow was left devastated after, she said, a crook was caught on camera stealing her late husband’s vintage Corvette on Mother’s Day.

Barbara Garrett says she was at her daughter’s house celebrating the holiday on Sunday when her neighbor called asking if she was expecting her husband’s 1958 Corvette to be towed from her West Miami-Dade home.

When Garrett said she was not, her neighbor told her that’s exactly what was happening.

Garrett said she immediately left her daughter’s house and got home as soon as she could, but it was too late. The vintage model, which had been parked in a carport, was long gone.

Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the moments beforehand. The footage shows a tow truck driving by. Minutes later, the tow truck is seen leaving — only this time, the Corvette is on its bed.

Garrett said her late husband’s Corvette was set to go to her grandson. Now, she hopes someone will come forward so they can get the classic car back.

“Sentimentally, it can’t be replaced. The value of it can’t be replaced,” she said. “Sure, we can get another car, but it’s not going to be the same.”

Garrett has filed a police report. She is asking anyone who knows anything to contact Miami-Dade Police.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

