West Boca HS students send gun control message with 10-mile march

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of West Boca High School students participated in a 10-mile walk out before reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The students from West Boca High marched across county lines on Tuesday to send a message that laws need to be changed to keep them safe in school.

7Skyforce HD hovered above as groups of students from the Boca Raton high school walked nearly 11 miles to Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We can’t just sit in silence, we need to actually take action,” said a student.

They joined mourners who were close to the shooting.

A parent with teenage children said she personally knew 14-year-old shooting victim Alex Schachter. “He’s in my home. He’s in pictures in my house,” said parent Amy. “I just don’t understand, I don’t.”

Ricky Lowe, a parent of a middle schooler said he grieves as a father who lives for his children.

“It’s heart-wrenching. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried just driving by,” Lowe said. “If you have children, you know we live for them. Everything we do is for them.”

Balloons, notes, flowers and stuffed animals could be seen for each life taken in a memorial outside Stoneman Douglas High School.

Tyra Hemans is a student survivor from the shooting and is now pushing for stronger gun control.

“I’ve not been able to actually process a thought without thinking of my friends being gone and how I get to live and they didn’t,” Hemans said. “It’s not fair, but I’m here for them, and I’m gonna fight for them. Me fighting for them is taking charge on gun control.”

“The pain that we’re feeling right now will never be the same as the families’ pain,” said West Boca High School student Maddie Fox. “I want them to know that I did this for them.”

Parents of the student survivors told 7News that they are thankful for the community’s love and support. However, they are concerned about what will happen weeks and months from now.

