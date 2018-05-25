Wendy’s employees robbed at gunpoint by masked robbers in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three masked men robbed a Northwest Miami-Dade Wendy’s and an employee’s mother said they were forced to hand over the cash at gunpoint.

The employee’s mother, Lana Collie, watched the frightening surveillance video inside the Wendy’s restaurant along Northwest 119th Street and 27th Place on May 17.

“She called saying, ‘Mom, mom we just got robbed,'” Collie said.

Cameras were rolling as three fast food employees were robbed at gunpoint.

“I was scared to death as a parent,” Collie said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the three masked men entered the restaurant and slowly walked behind the counter where two unsuspecting employees were confronted. That’s when, officials said, the robbers forced them toward the back, all while holding a gun.

Collie told 7News that watching the video is heart-wrenching. “I saw them push my daughter to the back and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what if the gun would’ve went off,'” she said. ​

Another camera captured a different view and showed the men as they discovered a third employee. All three employees were then forced into a back office and that’s when the robbers demanded all the money in the restaurant.

“One of the subjects removed the keys from the manager, the other two subjects took the keys and they went to the front of the store and they removed all the cash from the cash registers using the manager’s keys,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart.

Cameras captured one robber in a blue and gray hoodie as he unlocked the register and took the cash.

“I was scared thinking they could come back and maybe finish the job,” said Collie.

As police search for these men, Collie said she’s grateful her daughter is alive. “I am thankful and I thank God, and I told her she is covered in the blood of God,” she said. “I pray for her everyday.”

Police said no one was injured. They believe the three men fled the scene in a red Pontiac.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

