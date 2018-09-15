Wells Fargo employees serve South Florida communities

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Communities across South Florida received some help thanks to hardworking Wells Fargo employees who volunteered their time.

The volunteers came together to give a Fort Lauderdale senior citizen’s home an update.

Over on Key Biscayne, volunteers whacked troublesome weeds and made room for new, scenic plants.

Sand dunes were also restored and new sea grass was added to the land in Hollywood.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.