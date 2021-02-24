Wells Fargo donates $500K to support Black-owned businesses in Broward County

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large bank is on a mission to help Black-owned businesses during February, and the gestures are in honor of Black History Month.

One of the Central County Community Development Corporation’s main missions is to help Black-owned businesses survive and thrive. Thanks to a $500,000 check from Wells Fargo, the corporation’s task will be a little easier.

“So, if I can dance right now, I would, and I can dance,” said Germaine Smith-Baugh of the Urban League of Broward County.

The coronavirus pandemic has strained on many businesses, with minority-owned establishments affected the worst.

“Our mission at Wells Fargo is to see the communities we live in and work in be successful,” spokesperson Hector Ponte said.

The corporation, a subsidiary of the Urban League of Broward County, is doing its best to put a dent on the number of businesses affected heavily by the pandemic.

“Data shows us that COVID-19 sparked either temporary or permanent closures of many of our minority firms at a higher rate than any other non-minority firms,” Smith-Baugh said. “Black-owned businesses have faced a great hardship, and the impact on Black businesses will be felt for years to come.”

If you are a business owner who was been struggling during the pandemic and would like to apply for the donated funds, call 954-584-0777 or visit their website.

