POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Broward to help a family of seven access affordable housing.

On Wednesday, it was announced Wells Fargo’s $15,000 grant will help provide the Moreaus family with a home in A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Wells Fargo South Florida Social Impact and Sustainability Leader Leo Toca. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity of Broward in providing homeownership opportunities in South Florida.”

Habitat for Humanity of Broward is one of more than 220 Habitat for Humanity organizations given a grant from Wells Fargo to help families become first-time homeowners.

The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation from Wells Fargo that will help construct or repair over 340 homes in more than 40 states in 2021.

