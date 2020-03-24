Wells Fargo announces changes to operating hours during coronavirus pandemic

(WSVN) - Wells Fargo will be changing its hours of operation during the coronavirus pandemic, and the bank will be closing some branches or limiting access to drive-thru only.

Banks will now open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The banks will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Officials said the move is to keep employees and customers safe and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

