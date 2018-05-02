Welcome sign returned to Key West, stolen after hurricane

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — All drivers entering Key West are again being greeted by a large painted sign welcoming them to “Paradise USA.”

Unveiled Tuesday, the sign was stolen last fall after Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys.

A Key West Police Department investigation led to the placard being recovered in Fort Myers Beach. No charges were pressed.

Key West’s three Rotary clubs helped underwrite its restoration by a local sign company.

Featuring the image of a Key West sunset over water, the sign also bears a fluted pink-lined conch shell, a symbol of the Florida Keys, and the message, “Welcome to Key West, Paradise USA.”

The original sign, valued at $8,000, was a gift to the city more than a decade ago from the Rotary Club of Key West.

