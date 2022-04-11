(WSVN) - Court is back in session for week two of jury selection for the confessed Parkland school shooter.

Twelve jurors and eight alternates must be chosen before testimony can begin.

Once selected, jurors will decide whether Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison or get the death penalty.

The decision must be unanimous.

Last year, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

