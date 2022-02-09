MIAMI (WSVN) - Wednesday is set to be the final school board meeting for outgoing Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

He will be recognized for his more than 30 years of service to students and families across the county.

Carvalho is set to start his new role as superintendent in Los Angeles on Monday.

Dr. Jose Dotres will replace Carvalho as the new superintendent.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.