(WSVN) - Wednesday is the last day of school for students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Students are ending a year like no other due to the pandemic.

Students have gone from virtual learning to returning to classrooms having to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

It’s the start of summer break in South Florida.

“I need a break,” said student Savannah Moore.

Parents, teachers and students in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties are saying goodbye and good riddance to the 2020-2021 school year.

Despite some of the hardships, some have wrapped up the academic calendar on a high note.

“We have held over 60 graduation events, graduating in excess of 20,000 students,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

In a year that’s unlike any other, Carvalho said the district has been able to rise above it.

“We were able to maintain our ‘A’ rating from the state of Florida with 99% of our schools rated A, B or C,” he said.

But Carvalho said he understands many students struggled while adjusting to COVID-19 protocols and switching between online and in-person learning.

“I think that my daughter doesn’t learn too much this year,” said parent Adriana Delicio.

Delicio is one of those parents who was concerned her daughter could fall behind. To help avoid that, the superintendent said the district is offering multiple summer programs.

“The objective of Summer 305 is simple: it is to finish learning, it is to mitigate the academic regression, it is to make up for time lost, it is to accelerate learning for students towards their full potential,” Carvalho said.

And with the recent string in gun violence plaguing the county, the superintendent said now more than ever, it’s to protect our students and keep them occupied.

“If we do not captivate their attention, someone else with more nefarious intentions no doubt will,” Carvalho said.

As for the pandemic, now that the positivity rate has lowered and vaccinations continue to rise, things are expected to look a lot more normal on school campuses.

“We expect 100% of our students, and we are ready to welcome 100% of our students back to physical instruction for the 2021-2022 school year,” Carvalho said.

Deep-cleans will continue, masks will be optional, and social distancing will remain where possible.

Parents will also still have online learning options if they feel it’s necessary for their students.

“We expect a more relaxed environment in terms of social actions and behavior,” Carvalho said.

The superintendent is expected to make announcements on COVID protocols for summer school programs in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.