(WSVN) - Wednesday is the last day of school for students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Students are ending a year like no other due to the pandemic.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is set to give his final comments on an unprecedented school year, Wednesday morning.

Students have gone from virtual learning to returning to classrooms having to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Schools were also able to have in-person graduation.

For the next school year, masks will be optional for students.

“Based on the trends that we are observing in our community with lower positivity rates, with lower viral load, and with dramatically expanded vaccination of people from ages 12 and higher,” Carvalho said.

High schoolers will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., elementary schools and K-8 schools at 1:50 p.m. and middle schoolers at 2:40 p.m.

