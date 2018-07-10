Weather woes cause headaches across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Severe weather caused headaches across South Florida for much of Tuesday afternoon.
Photos sent in by 7News viewers captured what the National Weather Service confirmed to be a tornado touchdown in the Everglades, in western Broward.
Meanwhile, residents in Miami-Dade faced heavy downpours and floods.
Staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital tried to stay dry, but to no avail, as they were pelted by the relentless rain .
Another photo sent in by a 7News viewer showed a lightning bolt striking near Sunny Isles Beach.
As of 10 p.m., 1,567 Miami-Dade residents and 853 Broward residents were without power:
The stormy weather also caused headaches for baseball fans arriving at Marlins Park to watch Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Just after 7 p.m., @Marlins tweeted that cars had to park at a different garage due to the downed line near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 14th Street.
Traffic around Marlins Park was diverted as AT&T crews worked to get the problem fixed.
The Brewers prevailed against the Marlins 8-4.
