Weather woes cause headaches across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Severe weather caused headaches across South Florida for much of Tuesday afternoon.

Photos sent in by 7News viewers captured what the National Weather Service confirmed to be a tornado touchdown in the Everglades, in western Broward.

Meanwhile, residents in Miami-Dade faced heavy downpours and floods.

Staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital tried to stay dry, but to no avail, as they were pelted by the relentless rain .

Another photo sent in by a 7News viewer showed a lightning bolt striking near Sunny Isles Beach.

As of 10 p.m., 1,567 Miami-Dade residents and 853 Broward residents were without power:

The stormy weather also caused headaches for baseball fans arriving at Marlins Park to watch Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Just after 7 p.m., @Marlins tweeted that cars had to park at a different garage due to the downed line near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 14th Street.

‼️Traffic Update ‼️ Access to the Third Base Garage is blocked due to downed power line. All cars will be directed to other Marlins Park parking garages. — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 10, 2018

Traffic around Marlins Park was diverted as AT&T crews worked to get the problem fixed.

The Brewers prevailed against the Marlins 8-4.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

