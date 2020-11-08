Weather in Miami begins to deteriorate due to approaching Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - The weather in parts of Miami has begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Eta approaches South Florida.

7News cameras captured waves crashing up against the seawall in the Morningside neighborhood, in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 55th Street, Sunday night.

Footage also showed flooded streets just outside of Morningside Park and piercing rain from the storm.

Earlier Sunday, curious residents were seen walking their pets along the seawall, but they have since left to seek shelter.

Motorists are asked not to drive their vehicles through standing floodwater, as their vehicles may become stranded.

