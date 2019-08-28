WB lanes reopen on 826 near Golden Glades after semi-truck rollover

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in North Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic after a semi-truck overturned.

Authorities closed three westbound lanes near the Golden Glades Interchange while they investigated and cleared the scene.

Crews were able to upright the truck.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver was injured.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.