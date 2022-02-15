MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of the Venetian Causeway have been shut down due to a fatal crash involving a cyclist.

Miami Beach Police took to Twitter to announce the road closure, just after 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

POLICE: The Venetian Cswy is closed westbound at West Ave and Dade Blvd due to a fatal traffic accident. Please use the MacArthur Cswy or Julia Tuttle to exit Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/NhBCasPjuk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 15, 2022

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a box truck could be seen parked on the roadway. Officers were also seen surrounding the deceased victim, whose body was covered by black cloth barriers.

The causeway is shut down at West Avenue and Dade Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use the MacArthur Causeway or Julia Tuttle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.