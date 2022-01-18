(WSVN) - An overturned trailer cab is causing heavy traffic delays on the Palmetto Expressway.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene along the westbound lanes of the expressway near Northwest 27th Avenue at around noon, Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units could be seen at the active scene of the single-vehicle crash.

The hood of the vehicle could be seen resting along a broken barrier wall separating the westbound and eastbound lanes.

The driver appears to be OK.

Crews are working to clean up spilled fuel from the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays.

