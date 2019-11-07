WB I-595 lanes reopen following crash involving fuel tanker in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 595 have reopened after a crash involving a tanker truck.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Pine Island Road just before 11:45 a.m., Thursday.

Avoid WB 595! Before Pine Island, a crash blocking 2 left lanes; delays heavy from Davie Rd. With a fuel tanker involved, police may put a full closure in place. Head west instead along Griffin Rd or Broward Blvd. @wsvn @DaviePolice @TotalTrafficMIA @OfficialJoelF #SFLtraffic pic.twitter.com/DRgpnHASmf — Reno Grant (@RenoGrant) November 7, 2019

Aerial footage showed drivers being diverted off the highway at University Drive.

Officials said the fuel tanker was full of fuel and had just left Port Everglades when it tipped over.

All lanes were shut down while hazmat crews offloaded all 8,000 gallons of jet fuel inside the tanker onto another truck. The lanes reopened at around 5:15 p.m.

It is unclear if the drivers involved suffered any injuries.

