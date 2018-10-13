Wawa comes to Miami area

MIAMI (AP) — Several years after opening its first Florida store, Wawa is coming to the Miami area.

The East Coast convenience store chain broke ground on three locations this past week, with stores set to open next spring.

Wawa entered the Florida market in 2012 with the opening of its first store in Orlando. Since then, the company has opened more than 150 locations across Florida, with plans for about 25 more stores in the coming years.

Several Wawa locations are already open in Broward County, immediately north of Miami-Dade County.

