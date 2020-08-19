Tornado spotted near shore of Golden Beach

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A couple of thunderstorms have brushed the shoreline of South Florida, causing a tornado to form near Aventura.

The tornado was spotted by several people just after 1 p.m., Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado lasted approximately 10 minutes.

7News viewers sent in videos of the funnel cloud near the Golden Beach area, just east of A1A.

The NWS said the tornado came very close to the shore before dissipating. However, it may have caused some damage across coastal areas.

7SkyForce hovered over a residential area near Golden Beach where crews could be seen working to pick up downed trees.

Crews are currently surveying the area to see it the tornado caused any damage.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.