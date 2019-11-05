Waterspout spotted near Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A waterspout was seen in the sky by some Broward and Palm Beach county residents.

The waterspout was captured on camera near Boca Raton by a 7News viewer on Tuesday Morning.

Northern Broward County was issued a Significant Weather Advisory after the waterspout was spotted, but it has since expired.

